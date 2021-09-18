Ethic Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 39.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after acquiring an additional 205,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.81. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

