Ethverse (ETHV) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 81.6% higher against the dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.04 million and $41,172.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,989,002 coins and its circulating supply is 7,898,828 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

