Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Sells $649,850.60 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darren Simmons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of Everi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,986 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth $545,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Everi by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 55,640 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,608,000 after buying an additional 157,580 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

