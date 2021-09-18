Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SNMP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. 11,622,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,696. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $80.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.34.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

