ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 26.1% Higher This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $58,848.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00017648 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001664 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 216% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007474 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.