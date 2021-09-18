Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $4,636,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.74 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

