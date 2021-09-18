F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

FNB opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 150,108 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $611,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

