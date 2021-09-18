FairGame Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006005 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057955 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

