Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “
Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $590.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.55. Fanhua has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $19.31.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 64,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
About Fanhua
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
