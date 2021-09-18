Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $590.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.55. Fanhua has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $19.31.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 64,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

