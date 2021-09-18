Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE:FRT traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $119.30. The stock had a trading volume of 822,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average is $114.04. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 588,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,961,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

