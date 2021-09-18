Fei Protocol (FEI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.85 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $425.74 million and approximately $23.85 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00071900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00122429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00173595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.98 or 0.07191657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,365.11 or 0.99521352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.28 or 0.00850404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

