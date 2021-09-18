Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $123.73 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.