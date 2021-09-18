Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.62. Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 4,222 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.