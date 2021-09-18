Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 190,915 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 67.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 474,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,915 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,154,000 after acquiring an additional 271,997 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.