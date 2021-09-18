Fiera Capital Corp Buys 86,412 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OCDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

OCDX opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $563,655.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,540.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock worth $433,350,962.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.