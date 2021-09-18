Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 139,963 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 844,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,963 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $37,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,210,000 after purchasing an additional 185,826 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

