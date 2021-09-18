Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.94.

MDB opened at $506.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.00 and a 1 year high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,697,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,267 shares of company stock valued at $74,255,920. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

