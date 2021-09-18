Fiera Capital Corp Sells 17,874 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,874 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.65% of Dolby Laboratories worth $43,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

