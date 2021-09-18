Fiera Capital Corp Sells 33,631 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,631 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $17,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,350 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $21,169,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $17,799,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $24,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,101,849.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,021.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,686,547 shares of company stock valued at $108,555,903 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

RVLV stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

