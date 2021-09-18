Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Up to $13.83

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $14.22. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

