First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

