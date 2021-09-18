First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 311 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,354,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CEO Steven M. Paul bought 1,183 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $651,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,803,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRTX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.91.

KRTX opened at $117.98 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.06 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

