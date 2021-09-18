First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 510 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $250.83 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.42 and a 200 day moving average of $256.13.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.