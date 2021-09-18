First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCEF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000.

MCEF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. 9,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

