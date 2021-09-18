First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSA opened at $48.35 on Friday. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,997,000.

