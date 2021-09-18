Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174,232 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average is $115.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

