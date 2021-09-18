Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.25 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.19.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $191.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 12 month low of $123.45 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

