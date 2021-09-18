Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.58 Million

Analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce $32.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.20 million and the lowest is $31.03 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $23.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $122.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $126.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $188.39 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLXN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 61,156 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,560,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $6.23. 4,835,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

