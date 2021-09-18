FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.39. Approximately 553,185 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 209,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 30.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 218,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 51,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $97,000.

