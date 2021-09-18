Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,518 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $104,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.19.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.49. 1,555,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

