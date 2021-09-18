Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of FLQL opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

