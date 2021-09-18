Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

