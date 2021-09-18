Function X (FX) Market Cap Reaches $83.14 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Function X has a market capitalization of $83.14 million and approximately $42.74 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,071.44 or 0.99981220 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00085456 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008403 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00066883 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008695 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001144 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006066 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.