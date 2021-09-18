FY2025 EPS Estimates for aTyr Pharma, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for aTyr Pharma in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.33). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.00. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.