G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.45 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIII. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.29.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

