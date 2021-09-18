Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $100,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

