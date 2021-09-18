GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Up 3.3%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.11. 6,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,011,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $684.47 million, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAN news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,085 shares of company stock worth $2,251,364. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GAN by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 42,229 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAN by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in GAN by 1,985.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 163,488 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

