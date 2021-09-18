GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:GCP opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

