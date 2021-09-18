General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 97.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after buying an additional 297,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 453.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.45.

Shares of GD stock opened at $195.12 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $206.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

