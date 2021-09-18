Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) Short Interest Up 58.3% in August

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Generations Bancorp NY has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Get Generations Bancorp NY alerts:

Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Generations Bancorp NY in the 1st quarter worth about $2,277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Generations Bancorp NY by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generations Bancorp NY by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Generations Bancorp NY during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. 36.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generations Bancorp NY

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Generations Bancorp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generations Bancorp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.