Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) Short Interest Up 58.3% in August

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBNY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Generations Bancorp NY has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.
Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter.
About Generations Bancorp NY
Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.
