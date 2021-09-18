Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $21,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

