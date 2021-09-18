Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GXI. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.07 ($117.73).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of GXI opened at €84.65 ($99.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a one year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.