Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) versus Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Financial Analysis

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getinge and Positron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge $3.25 billion 3.32 $353.05 million $1.57 27.04 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Profitability

This table compares Getinge and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge 13.19% 19.34% 9.64% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Getinge shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Getinge has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Getinge and Positron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge 0 3 6 0 2.67 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getinge presently has a consensus price target of $41.32, suggesting a potential downside of 2.66%. Given Getinge’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Getinge is more favorable than Positron.

Summary

Getinge beats Positron on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science. The company was founded by Olander Larsson in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

