Gifto (GTO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.57 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $35.53 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00132256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

GTO is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

