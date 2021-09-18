GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Head-To-Head Contrast

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Morningstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Morningstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 3.86 -$62.30 million N/A N/A Morningstar $1.39 billion 8.55 $223.60 million N/A N/A

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GlassBridge Enterprises and Morningstar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -238.48% -93.99% Morningstar 15.48% 22.35% 10.75%

Volatility & Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Morningstar beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

