Glenview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.67. 3,083,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

