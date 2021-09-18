Glenview Trust Co Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 72,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 104,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.45. 11,198,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,977,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.