Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $53.81. 7,278,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,278. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

