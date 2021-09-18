Glenview Trust Co Sells 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $58.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,829.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,814. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,778.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,478.93. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

