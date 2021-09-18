Glenview Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.67. The stock had a trading volume of 370,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

